Police: Elk County man escaped hospital, assaulted relatives

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 30-year-old Elk County man is in jail after police say he escaped from the hospital, stole a truck and then assaulted and threatened relatives.

Timothy Bender, of Ridgway, was armed with an AK-47 and a .22 caliber pistol when he broke the glass out a Ridgway Township home at about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to charges filed by state police.

Bender knocked down a woman and kicked her in the groin during the attack and state police said he pointed the pistol at a man’s head and then hit him with it before using it to shoot at a phone that was sitting on a table inside the house. He also pointed the AK-47 at the man, who told state police he thought Bender was going to kill him.

The family members said they were in bed when they got the call Bender had escaped a medical facility in DuBois and as they hung up, they could hear Bender outside, yelling for them to open the door. State police noted Bender got out of the facility at about 10:30 p.m.

They told state police they heard a gunshot outside before he got in the kitchen by breaking a window in the door to the garage, state police noted. There was an active protection-from-abuse order against Bender.

Both family members were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment after the incident and state police captured Bender at about 5:15 a.m. The guns were found in the woods and the stolen truck was located in a field a ¼ mile from the home later that morning.

Bender was denied bail at his arraignment over the weekend on a laundry list of charges that include felony aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and stalking.

A preliminary hearing is slated for April 21.