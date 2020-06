ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark will be reopening will limited hours starting next Friday, June 19th.

Visitors need to buy admission for the orientation and observation areas.

Hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks are required to be worn inside all of their facilities.

Their goal is to increase hours and offerings every two weeks.