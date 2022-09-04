ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Horseshoe Curve hosted “Altoona at Work: Building the Curve” on Sunday to inform guests of the strenuous construction of the unique railway and some of its biggest moments in history.

Volunteers posed as the Irish immigrants who built the Curve and showed off some of the tools that they used. One of the Volunteers was Charles Lynch, who lives by the Curve and enjoys teaching others about Altoona’s industrial history.

“There was only about roughly 350 immigrants, “Lynch said. “It took a little less than three years time, finished in February of 1854. They use a lot of hand-used tools, no type of steam-powered machinery or anything like that, and a lot of gunpowder.”

Lynch said that while people know of the Curve, few know about the commitment of the workers to construct it in a relatively short period of time.

“They haven’t really appreciated the curve and its history behind it,” Lynch said. “I have quite a few different people who’ve stopped in who are amazed that the equivalent of about $9.50 an hour that they were being paid, was actually only about twenty-five cents an hour back in those days.”

The Curve attracts visitors from all across the world, including Joe Clayton and his son Mikey Clayton. The two are from Moorestown, New Jersey, and have made several visits to the Curve. They decided to stop in again before Mikey started third grade.

“My dad worked on the railroad and we’ve always had a fascination with trains,” Joe Clayton said. “My father takes him to see trains all the time in the summer. And this is a good place to watch trains, you know a lot of action all day long.”