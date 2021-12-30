Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
Horse and buggy hit with cans of soda in Bedford County, police search for answers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for answers after a Martinsburg man reported he was riding his horse and buggy when someone threw full cans of soda at him from their truck.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Dec. 27 on Ridge Road in South Woodbury Township when someone in a pick-up truck threw full cans of soda at the Martinsburg man who was traveling with his horse and buggy.

The truck was described as being dark in color and was a 2000-2015 style full-sized pick-up, believed to be a Chevy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.

