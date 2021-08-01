Horse and buggy collides with police car in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash occurred July 25 involving a horse and buggy and a Pennsylvania State Police car on Main street and 1st street in Clearfield County.

According to the crash report, the horse and buggy were traveling in the opposite direction of the police car when mailboxes startled the horse.

The horse panicked and jumped into the opposite lane of the police car hitting the side of the police car with its head causing some damage to the vehicle.

According to authorities no one from the crash was hurt and the horse was also fine.