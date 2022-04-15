CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria has announced the passing of Fire Chief Isaac David Hassen, Sr. (Dave).

Dave became a member of the Hope Fire Company in 1969 and became an officer in 1974. He was an officer for 48 years. He served as Fire Chief from 2005 until his passing on April 15.

Dave is survived by his wife, Missy, and children: Isaac, Jr. (Davey), Gregory, Sarah, and Joshua. He is also survived by his grandchildren: grandchildren Gregory, Rylee, and Avery.

“Please keep all the family of Dave in your thoughts and prayers,” the Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria said in a Facebook post.