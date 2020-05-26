Hoopsfest 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another summer event is cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

Hoopsfest in Tyrone is the largest fundraiser for the Joshua House.

This year’s event would’ve marked the 20th Anniversary for the three-on-three tournament.

Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said while it was the right decision to make, this will be tough for area businesses.

“There’s businesses along 10th Street in Tyrone and a few along Pennsylvania Avenue that say Hoopsfest is their biggest sales of the year, so it’s definitely gonna impact us some,” he said.

Next year’s Hoopsfest will be July 24, 2021, when they plan to celebrate the 20th Anniversary.