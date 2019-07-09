Hoopfest looking for more volunteers

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hoopfest is the biggest fundraiser for Joshua House. The streets in Tyrone are filled with courts and people. The folks running the event say seeing the community support their mission is breathtaking.

“It’s amazing to see that it’s grown much more than just a basketball tournament,” said Jim Kilmartin, Founder and Executive Director of the Joshua House. “It’s definitely a community event where people come out in support of Joshua house.

Kilmartin says he’s amazed with just how much the event has grown over 19 years.

“So Hoopfest is just fantastic, Kilmartin said. “It’s so awesome to be able to see it grow from 15 teams to over 250 teams.”

And with the growth comes the need for more people helping on the sidelines.

“It takes a lot of people, a lot of manpower, to put on a successful fundraiser to this level and magnitude,” said Event Manager, Brittany Solomon. “We typically have over 150 volunteers, anywhere from setup, clean up, we have division heads, scorekeepers, and hospitality as well. We want to provide a great experience for our volunteers.”

Solomon says all the hard work is worth it when the clock strikes 12.

“Because of the long tradition, everyone knows at the noon hour to flock to championship court and to see the circle of a couple thousand people to hear the message of God and for what Joshua House stands for, it’s breathtaking,” said Solomon.

Volunteer and team registration ends Saturday, so if you’re interested in either participating or helping out during the event, visit hoopfest.net.