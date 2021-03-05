Homicide suspect taken into custody in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police and the United States Marshals captured a wanted man in Blair County Friday.

According to the Altoona Police Department, U.S. Marshals received information that Terrion Gates, 18, was in the area. Gates was wanted in connection to a homicide in Indiana County from October of 2020.

20-year-old Jaedyn Wright was killed in the parking lot of off-campus housing at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Two other suspects in the shooting, 20-year-old Isaiah Moore and 17-year-old Isabella Edmonds, were identified and arrested in October of 2020.

Gates was taken into custody on the 1800 block of 2nd Avenue without incident. He signed a waiver of extradition and was transported to Indiana County for arraignment.