CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is being charged with criminal homicide from an investigation into the death of his former wife.

Brian Giles is being arraigned Friday on felony counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and hindering/destroying evidence, according to court documents. The offense date is listed as Oct. 1, 2019 — the same time the skeletal remains of his former wife, 40-year-old Nancy Giles, were found in Johnstown. She initially went missing in 2018.

Nancy Giles

MORE ON GILES:

Another woman, 43-year-old Jilly Todaro, has been missing since December 2020. Giles and Todaro were in a relationship at the time of her disappearance, as well.

Giles was arrested a year ago in May 2021 for allegedly threatening a woman’s life at a bus station. He reportedly blamed the woman for a recent arrest he went through.