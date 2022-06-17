BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Hometown Bank is expanding its services to the people of Bedford County, adding its sixth branch to Saxton borough.

Banks and county officials broke ground on their site Friday afternoon. The new site is located next to the Saxton Market on Main Street.

President and CEO of Hometown Beth Manges said this would be a full-service branch. It’ll feature an ATM, drive-thru teller, and offer general banking services.

The independent bank thought it would be the ideal location because of its convenience to the Saxton community. The bank has branches in Bedford, Everett, Martinsburg, Woodbury, and Claysburg.

“Our location is perfect,” Manges said. “We’re going to be building onto the outside an L shape to the Saxton Market. Just the location I think is going to be convenient for people. We’re going to have a full-service branch.”

The officials that spoke at the event described how this new branch would allow more people to come to the Saxton and drive the borough’s economic development. The new branch is set to open by the end of November.