Homeschooling on the rise as in-person learning returns

(WTAJ) – Homeschooling is seeing a rise across the nation as schools plan to return to in-person learning. According to the US Census Bureau, the numbers rose from 5.4% in March 2020 to 11% in September.

Hannah Lyzscek, the Solid Foundation Educational Association director, listed that some benefits to homeschooling include academic flexibility, which allows a child to go at their own pace of studies. Then, there’s consistency with scheduling and flexibility.

Lysczek’s co-op in State College received much more interest within the past year. She recalls receiving calls weekly during the early parts of the pandemic.

“People are expressing interest or at least just asking about it,” Lysczek said. “We have had new families join this year, and there’s also another group that’s started in the area, and that has a lot of families. So, I’ve definitely seen a lot more interest.”

Parents across the nation decided to stick with homeschooling because they saw its benefits to their children. Lysczek says that the parents she works with found they could make the homeschooling work to advantage.

However, Lysczek says that uncertainty remains in the mind of parents. As schools finalize their plans to return to in-person learning, coronavirus cases are on the rise. That could lead to plans changing if the trend continues.

“So, a lot of people we’re making decisions even before they knew what the plan was,” Lysczek said. So just that uncertainty alone was having them consider choosing an option they knew would be consistent throughout the year.”

The CDC announced Tuesday afternoon that vaccinated people should resume wearing the masks in public indoor spaces in some parts of the county. The agency also said universal masking for students, teachers, staff, and visitors in schools regardless of vaccination status.