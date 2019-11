SOMERSET TWP, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset responded to a burglary call in Friedens, Pa on November 11.

Police report the homeowner called when he saw a truck parked on the property and then confronted two men who were inside of his home on Fawn Hollow Road.

Arnold Sarver, 45, and Samuel Livengood, 49, both of Berlin, were attempting to steal items from the man’s kitchen when he stopped them.