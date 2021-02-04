Homeowner shot at intruder who got stuck in their driveway, entered home

FRENCHVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is accused of entering a home overnight in Clearfield County after she got her car stuck in the driveway leading to the homeowner shooting at her.

According to the report, a woman had attempted to turn around in the homeowner’s driveway just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 11 and got stuck in the snow. The suspect then walked onto the porch and into the home on Buck Run Road. The homeowner was asleep on the second floor when she was awoken by a noise downstairs.

When going downstairs they saw the woman standing in the living room and told her to get out of the home. The woman refused to leave and attacked the homeowner. They both fell to the floor, police report, before the homeowner was able to fight off the woman.

The homeowner then reportedly ran out of the house and got a handgun from their vehicle. The woman then followed them outside and attempted to come at the homeowner who then fired a shot from the gun, grazing the woman’s left shoulder.

The woman was treated by EMS for a minor injury.

Police report they are continuing to investigate the incident.