Homeowner scammed out of 6K for HVAC work, police say

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a scam where a victim paid for HVAC work to be done at his house in July but the suspect never showed up to complete the work.

On Nov. 9th the victim went to Pennsylvania State Police out of DuBois saying that they paid the suspect $6,000 dollars to complete HVAC work at a property along Bell Street in the Reynoldsville Borough, police say.

The incident is under investigation by state police.

