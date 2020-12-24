Homeowner escapes fire in Bedford County

WOODBURY TWP., BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday morning, multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Bedford County.

The call went out just before 6 a.m., as flames and smoke were seen coming from a mobile home on Kelly Road in Woodbury Township. Fire Chief, Darl Ritchey of the Southern Cove Volunteer Fire remarked about how tough it is responding to these types of calls so close to Christmas.

“Yeah it’s tough on my guys and the family that owns the home. It’s real tough on them being Christmas and everything else that’s going on this time of year,” Ritchey explained

He also told WTAJ, one person lived in this home and was able to get out okay. The cause of the fire has not been released yet.