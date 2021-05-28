Homeless shelter seeks ‘Laundry Angels’ in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have a washer and some detergent, you might be able to lend a hand to a local homeless shelter.

Out of the Cold in Centre County is looking for some “Laundry Angels.” The once-a-week act of kindness would include folks picking up towels in the afternoon, washing them overnight and dropping them back off in the morning.

“The laundry angels help us by doing our towels for the facility for our showers here so it’s just mainly towels and sometimes some blankets,” said Program Manager Sarah Potter. “It’s not too much but it’s just a little extra help that we need.”

If you’re interested in helping out the homeless shelter, you can contact them through email or on Facebook.