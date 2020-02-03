Logan Township police officer loses everything in house fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Logan Township police officer and his family, including a newborn lost their home due to a fire Sunday morning.

The fire destroyed both of their family vehicles and all of their possessions were lost in the home, leaving them with nothing. The officer is said to have dedicated his entire career to helping the community. Now local community members are trying to help him while times are hard.

The Altoona City Police Department is taking donations for the family 24 hours a day and the Logan Township Police Department is taking donations Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also help out with a GoFundMe that was set up by a few commanding officers. As of 4:50 p.m. Monday, the fundraiser has already reached $10,000.

Clothing Sizes: Men’s Tops: Large. Men’s Pants: 34/30. Men’s Shoes: 10. Women’s Tops: Large. Women’s Pants: Size 8. Women’s Shoes: 9. Child (female): 10/11 Youth. Child Shoes: 4 Youth. Baby (female): 3-6 months. The family is also accepting financial donations.