BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Huntingdon is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks from a man, who has since passed away, while he was in the hospital.

State police began the investigation into 42-year-old Erica Dawn Whitesel in November 2021 after the man’s son reported that he noticed several checks were missing when he was sorting through his father’s belongings after he passed away. He then looked at the bank statements, and he found out that multiple checks had been made out to Whitesel while his father was in the hospital, according to the criminal complaint.

The son told police that Whitesel worked for an at-home nursing agency and took care of his father. He also added that Whitesel was paid through insurance and by the nursing agency that she worked for, so there would have been no reason for his father to pay her directly.

On one check, police noted it appeared that Whitesel was practicing signing the man’s signature. Then, the same signature was found on three other checks. Police also noted that the signature on the man’s driver’s license was visibly different than the alleged forged checks.

Whitesel was arraigned Friday, Sept. 16, on three counts each of forgery, theft and receiving stolen property. An unsecured bail of $35,000 was set.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Her preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 27.