Home Instead Senior Care annual Be a Santa to a Senior project underway

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Home Instead Senior Care is helping spread the Christmas cheer for seniors this year.

Their annual Be a Santa to a Senior is helping over 150 needy local seniors who do not have a lot of family or visitors to receive a small holiday present.

To purchase gifts for a senior you can pull a tag from a Christmas tree, which will include the senior and gift ideas listed.

You can find these tags at five locations: The Dream Restaurant, Thompson Pharmacy, Home Instead Senior Care in Duncansville, and virtual trees at Giant Eagle in Ebensburg and Your Choice Federal Credit Union in Altoona.

“These seniors are very lonely some of them have outlived not online their friends and family but they just don’t have a lot of interactions, the seniors that get their gifts, they are nothing but gracious and grateful that somebody cared about them,” Client Care Coordinator, Home Instead Senior Care, Ellen Montgomery said.

December 14th is the last day to bring in your gifts.

Seniors will also receive cards and pen pal letters to help them feel less lonely during the holiday season.