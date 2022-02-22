CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township at around 3 p.m. Tuesday for a two-alarm fire.

No people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but officials say two dogs and a cat died. The Grassflat Volunteer Fire Chief said that the wind and rain made it extremely difficult to control the flames.

The home burned down completely and the family lost everything inside, according to officials. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the fire marshal will investigate Wednesday.