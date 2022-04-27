BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly took $5,000 for a home improvement project that he never did.

Ronald David Snyder, 59, was arrested, after reportedly taking money to re-side a man’s home in August 2021.

According to police documents, the victim said that Synder needed $5,000 for materials and another $4,200 for the labor. The homeowner agreed and paid $5,000 for materials but Synder never returned to do any of the work.

The homeowner contacted the company the siding was supposed to be ordered from and was told that Synder had never ordered any materials on behalf of the homeowner. After finding out, the victim contacted the police. Synder then contacted the victim asking for more time to get the money back to him, as he knew the police were looking for him.

Synder had his preliminary arraignment Wednesday, April 27, and is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 3.

Synder was charged with felony theft and is currently out on unsecured bail.