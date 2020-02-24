Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase comes to Jaffa Shrine

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase is set to come to the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona this weekend.

The showcase, running from Friday, February 28 – Sunday, March 1, will see an array of experts in home building, remodeling and gardening on hand. More than 120 exhibitors have already signed up to participate for the weekend.

Show hours will be 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, and Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday.

New to the 2020 show in a healthy living component which will feature exhibits highlighting healthy lifestyles.

Also, due to popular demand, Home Treasures Boutique will be back. Attendees can purchase items from consultants, there’s a scavenger hunt for children, in-booth demos, and hourly door prizes.

Admission is $3 per person. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information, you can visit the Blair Home Show website by clicking here.