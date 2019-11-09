Home for the Holidays celebrates businesses, veterans

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Saturday is the final day for Home for the Holidays in Curwensville.

Throughout the day there are events and activities for shoppers, visitors and veterans.

For a full list of Saturday’s events, click here.

“I think it is popular because it is advertised and we’re getting some nice weather for it too,” Champion Choice Sports owner Lisa Redden “I think a lot of people will walk downtown Curwensville to enjoy the events we have going on.”

Throughout the day, local businesses will have special gifts for veterans.

They’re also invited to walk in the parade and to a special ceremony after.

Business owners participating say the weekend is a big homecoming for the community.

“It’s almost like a family reunion because small communities like Curwensville and Clearfield, we’re all close. we look out for each other,” owner of Gates Hardware Jeff Gates said.

Businesses will also have specials going on for folks who just want to shop around Curwensville.

“We’re very happy to be part of the local community and to be a small business,” Gypsy Soul co-owner Jeremiah Weber said. “We’re trying to promote as much local business and small shopping as we can.”