Home explosion reported in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a house explosion on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Police on the scene are pushing residents back four blocks away from the expolosion.

Crews responding to the scene are:

Logan township

Warriors mark

Duncansville

Pine Croft

AMED

Tyrone

Moshannon Valley EMS

Details are limited at this time. WTAJ has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.