CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTA) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Curwensville Tuesday morning that left the home destroyed.

Curwensville Fire Department was dispatched at 11:17 a.m. to the scene on Fulton Drive. Multiple other companies from the area were also called to assist with the blaze. The home was fully engulfed on arrival.

No injuries were reported, but the home is said to be a complete loss. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to investigate.