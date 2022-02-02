Home collapses after fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house in Sandy Township collapsed Wednesday after a fire broke out.

The home on the 700 block of Sierra Heights Road caught fire around 11 a.m. Four people were inside the home at the time, but were able to escape before it collapsed, according to officials at the scene. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treat for their injuries, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

“We got water on the fire pretty quick,” Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson said. “Just the amount of fire, the volume of fire, and waiting for additional resources to come in… there was nothing we could do at that point.”

Sandy Township crews were the first on scene and the state police fire marshal is looking into the cause of the fire.