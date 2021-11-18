Home burglary in Somerset County turns out to be a white-tailed deer, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, a. (WTAJ) — State police were called to the scene of a burglary in Jefferson Township that they later determined was a white-tailed deer that “broke” into the home.

Troopers arrived at the location on Summit View Ct. Nov. 6 to find a large amount of damage was done on the inside of the home. The homeowners weren’t home at the time when their house was trashed.

According to the report, state police out of Somerset determined that the burglar was actually a white-tailed deer that managed to get into the home through a bedroom window. From there, it caused damages in the house while trying to find a way to get back out. The deer eventually found its way out of the house through the same bedroom window it got in from.

As the homeowner wasn’t home at the time, no one was reported injured from the incident.