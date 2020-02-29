Home and Garden show visits our region

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home and garden show kicked off in Blair County earlier today.

This is the 50th year of the show and will be open all weekend at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona.

More than 120 exhibitors will be there with items that focus on living healthier lifestyles.

Experts in home building, remodeling, and gardening will be available to answer questions as you walk by.

Exhibitors are excited to meet new and old customers every year.

“I’ve met people here over the years that have become long-term customers. I hope to do that again, hope to have more long-term customers in the future. And it’s really exciting we have the opportunity to do it here,” said Randy Coyler: President Greenwood Pools.

The garden show is open until 8 p.m. tonight, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is three dollars per person children 12 and under get in for free.