BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was put in jail Thursday after unintentionally letting a 5-year-old boy get into her bag of meth while she was taking a nap, according to state police.

On April 10 around 6:30 p.m., police were sent to Nic’s Grab N’ Go in Frankstown Township for a child that they later learned was under the influence of meth, according to court documents. The mother told police she had picked him up from 32-year-old Elizabeth Ann Moser’s house, a relative who had been watching her children overnight.

32-year-old Elizabeth Moser

The mother explained to police that her children were dropped off at Moser’s house the night before, and after she picked them up around 4:15 p.m., her son was “jittery.” The mom reportedly called Moser and asked if her son had gotten into anything while he was staying over, and she claimed Moser said the boy could’ve possibly gotten into her prescription medication.

At this point, the mother decided to take her son to the hospital. However, on her way, police noted she had to pull over and call 911 because her son was bouncing out of his booster seat. A blood draw showed the boy had meth in his system.

That same day, Moser told police that she gave the kids some melatonin before bed, and they all slept in the living room overnight, according to the affidavit. Moser said they woke up around 10 a.m. and spent most of the day playing. At some point in the afternoon, they all took a nap. Moser woke up when their parents came to pick up the kids.

On April 11, police noted Moser gave them permission to search her home to find out where the boy could’ve gotten the meth from. In the living room, they found a baggie of white residue consistent with meth next to the couch, which would’ve been within reach of the boy while she was asleep.

Both times that police spoke with Moser, they said she appeared to be under the influence as her pupils had no reaction to light.

Moser was arraigned Thursday on one felony count of endangering the welfare of children as well as minor counts of recklessly endangering another person and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was sent to Blair County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of her $75,000 cash bail. Her preliminary hearing will take place May 31.