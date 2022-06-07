HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The farmers market in Hollidaysburg is back Tuesday, June 7 with fresh produce and local vendors.

Open each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can walk through the market located on Montogmery St. near the Diamond.

This rain or shine event will feature local produce, fresh squeezed drinks and kombucha, potted succulents, fresh flowers, jewelry and more.

Visitors can check out the Hollidaysburg Farmers Market Facebook page for updates on featured products that will be available each week.

In addition to the weekly Tuesday market, there will be a night market on the third Friday of each month from 5-8 p.m. Details on that event will also be updated here.