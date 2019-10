HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg officials have reached out to WTAJ to get the word out about the change of this year’s Trick or Treat night.

Due to pending rain and weather, Hollidaysburg officials have decided to move Trick or Treat night from Thursday, October 31, to Saturday, November 2, 2019.

The times will still be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the borough.