Hollidaysburg to participate in Bells Across Pennsylvania Day

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mayor of Hollidaysburg has issued a proclamation in support of “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day,” an initiative of the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association which will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The purpose of the initiative is:

· To recognize and honor first responders, healthcare workers, and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and other life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential services while at risk of infection from COVID-19.

· To show solidarity with elected officials and residents of municipalities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all of whom are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines together.

· To demonstrate a collective resolve that Pennsylvanians will prevail over COVID-19 and work tirelessly to ensure that their businesses and civic life will thrive once again.

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, all Pennsylvanians and churches will be encouraged to ring bells for three minutes – one minute for each of the above purposes.