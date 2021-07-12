Hollidaysburg to hold free outdoor concert series this summer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Live music will fill Hollidaysburg this summer with a free summer concert series taking place from mid-July until mid-September.

The free outdoor concerts will be provided by the Hollidaysburg Borough, Hollidaysburg Arts Council, Hollidaysburg Community Band, and the Altoona Symphony Orchestra. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets.

CONCERT LINEUP

The concert series will start July 15 at 6 p.m. at the Diamond in Hollidaysburg. Southern rock band Bone Jacked will be performing.

On Sunday, July 18, you can check out another concert at Canal Basin Park at 7 p.m with a performance by Uptown Jazz. The rain date for this concert is Aug. 1. Another concert will take place in Canal Basin Park July 25 at 7 p.m. with a performance from the Hollidaysburg Community Band.

Concerts in Canal Basin Park will continue in August. The Altoona Symphony Orchestra will perform with its string quartet series Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. The youth orchestra’s string ensemble will perform Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.

On Aug. 19, local Celtic rock band Full Kilt will perform on the Diamond at 6 p.m. Two more concerts will be held at Canal Basin Park, with a performance by the Altoona Symphony Orchestra on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. and a special Labor Day concert by the Hollidaysburg Community Band Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. The last concert in the series will take place Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Hurricanes.

