Hollidaysburg Senior high school closed until December

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School will be closed, leaving students to do virtual learning, until December, school officials announced Thursday night.

According to the statement from Superintendent Robert Gildea, another individual in the school was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive. There are currently 100 students all in quarantine as cases continue to spike in Blair County.

“Hollidaysburg Senior High School will move to our virtual learning platform effective Monday, November 16 through Thanksgiving Break. Unless otherwise notified, students will return to school Tuesday, December 1st. Effective Monday, 11/16, all club and extra-curricular activities will also be suspended until Monday 12/1. This closure applies to ONLY the senior high school at this time.”

You can read the full statement from Superintendent Gildea to parents by clicking here.