Hollidaysburg agency searching for school crossing guards

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you are looking to make some extra money this year, schools in Hollidaysburg can use your help.

The Hollidaysburg Education Agency is searching for school crossing guards for their upcoming school year. The job offers seasonal part-time and substitute positions working two hours each day following the school’s schedule. A crossing guard position will reportedly include a time varied morning and afternoon shift with a starting wage of $9.50 an hour.

The agency is hoping to fill all available crossing guard positions for the 2021-2022 academic year before Aug. 25. Those looking to apply can request an application from the Hollidaysburg Manager’s Office at 401 Blair Street. Applicants must also have Act 151 Child Abuse Clearances.

More information can be found by visiting hollidaysburgpa.org.