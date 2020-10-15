Hollidaysburg School District reports COVID-19 case in elementary school

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District has alerted parents that an individual at Frankstown Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

School officials say that the person has not been within close contact with any students or teachers. They have also contacted the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health and are working closely with them to ensure the safety of everyone.

Superintendent Robert J. Gildea stated that the school schedule will continue as normal.