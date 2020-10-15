Hollidaysburg School District reports COVID-19 case in elementary school

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District has alerted parents that an individual at Frankstown Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
School officials say that the person has not been within close contact with any students or teachers. They have also contacted the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health and are working closely with them to ensure the safety of everyone.
Superintendent Robert J. Gildea stated that the school schedule will continue as normal.
The district remains committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, and community. As a reminder, we encourage you to continue to proactively monitor your children and keep them home if they are displaying flu-like and/or COVID symptoms including cough, fever, chills, headache, sore throat, nausea, runny nose, or fatigue. We also remind you of the importance of practicing safe hygiene including washing your hands often, wearing a face covering, covering coughs and sneezes, and maintaining social distancing.Release to Parents from Robert J. Gildea, Superintendent of Schools