Hollidaysburg reports ongoing lead testing in water system

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of Hollidaysburg reports that the Borough Authority found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes/buildings.

The Hollidaysburg Borough Authority is currently and actively working on follow-up sampling. Sample collections will continue throughout the Hollidaysburg water distribution system through 2020.

Recent leas sampling results of the system show that lead levels are far lower than the Federal Action level of 15 ppb. They believe at this time that a sampling error caused the initial high readings.

They say you can reduce any possible exposure by letting the water run before using it to drink or cook, use COLD water as hot water absorbs more lead from pipes, Boiling water does not reduce lead levels, test your water, and treat your water.

For more information, you’re asked to visit the Hollidaysburg website at www.hollidaysburgpa.org or call at 814-934-4032.