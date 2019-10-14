Hollidaysburg Public Library hosting used book sale

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Friends of the Hollidaysburg Public Library are having a used book sale this week.

The sale begins Wednesday and runs through Friday. A special preview sale starts Tuesday for members of friends.

Non-members can sign up at the door for $10. There will also be a special sale starting Thursday at 5:30 p.m., where you can buy a bag of books for $5.

Proceeds benefit the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library.

The used book sale hours are:

Tue10/156:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Friends of the Library preview sale only
Wed10/169:30 AM – 7:30 PM
Thu10/179:30 AM – 7:30 PM
$5 per bag after 5:30 PM
Fri10/189:30 AM – 3:00 PM
$5 per bag all day

