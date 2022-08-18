WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The time has come, the Little League World Series is upon us and Hollidaysburg looks to advance past Pearland in the first round.

The 2022 Little League World Series kicked off Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and welcomes Pennsylvania and Mid-Atlantic Champion, Hollidaysburg Tigers, to Lamade Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Hollidaysburg will be the away team as they play Texas East and Southwest Champion, Pearland.

As they get things underway Thursday, multiple watch parties are taking place in the area. Argonne Cafe, Zach’s Sports and Spirits, Champs and both Marzoni’s locations will be showing the game. The game will also be available on ESPN 2.

The winner will move on to host the winner of either West or Metro, with the game taking place Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. Do note, that the Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament, the loser of Thursday’s game will host New England on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. That game will also air on ESPN 2.

This story will be updated with scores and highlights throughout the game. Refresh to see the latest updates.

HOW THEY GOT THERE:

Hollidaysburg Little League

Hollidaysburg advanced to its first-ever Little League World Series by going 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic region. Defeating Washington D.C. 7-3 in the first game, they fell to Delaware in game two 5-4. They bounced back though and defeated Washington D.C. 13-0 and got revenge against Delaware, winning 7-3 last Friday.

Hollidaysburg became the first team from Blair County to reach the Little League World Series tournament. With their win on Friday, Aug. 12, Hollidaysburg, won the sixth Mid-Atlantic Championship for Pennsylvania, tying them with New York state.

Pearland Little League



Pearland went 4-0 to make it to the Little League World Series and win the Southwest Championship. They started by defeating Arkansas 14-2. They then narrowly beat Mississippi 6-4 before beating Texas West 19-0 in just four innings. They claimed the championship after defeating Oklahoma 9-4 on Tuesday, Aug. 9.



In that game, a now-viral video shows Pearland’s Kaiden Shelton lose control of the ball while pitching and hitting Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma in the helmet. After being helped up and cleared to continue playing, Jarvis did the unthinkable and went to the mound as Shelton began crying, upset about what had just happened. He told him “Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.” while hugging the young pitcher. The video then took off, turning a scary moment into an inspiring display of sportsmanship.