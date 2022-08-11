BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday.

Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third.

The team was led by Chase Link, who pitched 3 1/2 innings, allowing no runs, one hit and one walk. Link also had six strikeouts.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hollidaysburg will play Delaware again on Friday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN.

Fans back in Hollidaysburg were able to watch the game at Tiger Stadium. On Friday, the stadium again will be open for fans to enjoy the game.