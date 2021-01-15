Hollidaysburg man charged after stealing $45K skid steer

(WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man faces charges after state police say he and another man stole $45,000 skid steer from a construction site.

Geoffrey Breon, 30, was arraigned Friday on felony conspiracy, theft, and receiving stolen property charges stemming from the theft of a 2011 John Deere skid loader in early October.

The skid steer was loaded onto a trailer at a Juniata Township construction site off Poplar Run Road sometime between 4:30 p.m. on October 2 and 6:30 a.m. the next morning, according to charges filed by state police.

State police received a tip that Breon was involved with another man and when questioned, Breon said he was asked to help steal the skid steer because he had a truck and a trailer.

The skid steer was recovered on Breon’s property on Juniata Valley Road in Frankstown Township on October 30.

Breon remains free on an unsecured $25,000 bond with a preliminary hearing slated for February 4.