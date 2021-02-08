Hollidaysburg man arraigned in 2019 apartment burglary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is accused of being involved in a 2019 burglary of an apartment complex office where thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry were taken.

Joshua Mercer, 32, was arraigned Monday morning on felony counts that include conspiracy and burglary stemming from the break-in at the office of Brush Run Apartments, located at 908 S. Logan Boulevard, in Allegheny Township.

Mercer allegedly stole two bags containing about $1,200 in rolled coins from the washer and dryers as well as $2,000 in cash from a desk drawer, according to charges filed by Allegheny Township police.

The owner found a lock pick on the floor behind the desk where the coin bags were last seen and along with the money, a Rolex watch and jewelry were stolen from the desk as well. Keys to the washing machines and dryers were also stolen and it cost the owner $2,500 to have the locks on the appliances replaced, police noted.

Police contend that Mercer’s accomplice, Joshua Roland confessed to helping Mercer carry the coins from the office and was able to describe the watch and jewelry that was taken, along with a large ring of keys that police later found on the 30-year-old Roland when he was arrested in a separate incident that July.

Mercer allegedly confessed to the caper when questioned by Altoona police while in Blair County Prison.

Police are requesting a total of $16,000 in restitution in the case. Roland was arraigned on his charges in March and he is awaiting trial in that case and six other theft and burglary-related cases throughout Blair County.

Mercer was released Monday on an unsecured $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Matt Dunio for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.