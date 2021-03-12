Hollidaysburg man allegedly offered woman $500 for sex

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 45-year-old Hollidaysburg man has been charged with several prostitution-related counts after a woman told police he propositioned her for sex and offered to pay her $500.

David Ball allegedly tried to solicit a woman for sex both in person and through Facebook messenger in November 2020. Messages listed in the criminal complaint show Ball repeatedly asking the victim after she said no multiple times.

Police interviewed Ball in February where he initially said his Facebook account was hacked. Later on, police said Ball returned and confessed to asking the woman to have sex with him in person and through Facebook messenger.

Ball is facing charges of encouraging prostitution, criminal solicitation and harassment. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled March 16.