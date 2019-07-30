Hollidaysburg Little League to play for State Championship Title

The Hollidaysburg Little League 10 and under division may not be calling themselves State Champions yet, but they still have another chance to win that title today.

We caught up with the team yesterday during their send off before they headed out to the game in Wellsboro.

Over 150 teams from across the state competed in the tournament that came down to two teams.

Head Coach, Jim McGough says keeping a “one team” mentality has been the key to the team’s success.

“We have one mentality that we talk about all of the time. it’s about one team, one team together we have about 14 kids you know being able to contribute and be there for each other makes a big difference they’ve shown that they’ve been able to build on that. they won districts they won sectionals and now they have the opportunity to win the state championships and that being said they’ve really built off of that one team mentality and it’s shown a lot so far” Jim McGough says.

The team lost their game yesterday against Media- but have another chance to win the State Championship title today.

The final game is at noon, and we’re looking forward to following the them and are wishing them the best of luck.

If the team wins today they will go on to compete in the Eastern Region Finals in Cranston Rhode Island on Friday.