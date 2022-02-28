BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–After taking a year off to the pandemic, the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library is excited to participate in Read Across America day activities this Wednesday.

Beginning at 10:30, they will celebrate with a storytime featuring the childhood classic, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” Children and Teen’s Programming Coordinator at the Hollidaysburg Public Library, Pennie Cadwallader, said the event would have crafts for families all day along with a visit from the mouse himself.

National Read Across America Day is a campaign launched in 1998 by the National Education Association to celebrate the fun and diversity within reading. However, this initiative is strongly encouraged year-round for children and teens.

Besides the story, Cadwallader said it’s also a good opportunity for little ones and families to get involved in the library. That could mean getting a library card and learning more about their opportunities. This event being on a Wednesday is an extra storytime program for families, so Cadwallader said all are welcome to join the fun.

“We’re welcoming everybody back after the covid break that we’ve all had,” Cadwallader said. “We encourage everyone to come back to the library. So, this Read Across America Day is special, and we want to encourage everyone to join us.”

Cadwallader added that those that do come to the storytime might also receive a special treat while the read along occurs. The event will be held in the children’s room.