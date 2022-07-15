BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Hollidaysburg will be seeing some fresh produce from local businesses Friday night with the Hollidaysburg Night Market and there will be a free movie afterwards.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Hollidaysburg Farmer’s Night Market will be at 301 Allegheny Street, near The Diamond, will have vendors will be set up with fresh produce snacks, including some ripe peaches, for folks. Besides produce, there will be, wood carvings, dog and cat treats, hot dogs along with other snacks, handmade jewelry, and along with appearances by special community representatives.

Below is a list of vendors that will be at the Hollidaysburg Night Market:

Rispoli’s Produce

Blue Barn Farm

Posy Patch Farm

Roots Kitchen & Juicery

Larry Meckley Jewelry Designs

Bake Shop Bakes

Ample Greens

Deep Well Farms

Doug’s Dawgs

The special community representatives will be Lynn Dalby with a giant bubble demo, Janice from the Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show, and Clare from the Allegheny Ukulele Kollective.

After the market is over, there will be a free outdoor showing of the movie Encanto at the Canal Basin Park at 8:45 p.m.

For more information about the Hollidaysburg Night Market can be found online or by emailing mramsey@hollidaysburgpa.org