Hollidaysburg High School to host U.S. Navy Band performance

WASHINGTON, (WTAJ) — The United States Navy Band will be coming to Hollidaysburg during their 2019 tour.

The US Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble will perform on October 22, at 7 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School Auditorium.

The Commodores, the navy’s premier jazz ensemble, has been performing the best of big band jazz for the Navy for almost 50 years. They have appeared on TV shows and played nearly all major jazz festivals and toured across the United States and overseas.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country.

The concerts are family-friendly events, entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.