Hollidaysburg High School dismissed early after COVID-19 reported

by: WTAJ Staff

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Area High School has dismissed students early on Friday after a COVID-19 case was reported to school officials.

The Senior High was dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and will be virtual learning through Tuesday. Regular in-person classes will resume on Wednesday, they report. The COVID-19 positive individual hasn’t been in the school for the past ten days and this 4-day closure will allow anyone who may have been in close contact to reach their 14-day “quarantine window.”

Officials have been in contact with the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health who provided guidance for the senior high.

