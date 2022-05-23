BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours will be hosting its final guided tour of the season and invites the community to join.

The season’s find guided tour will take place on June 4 with the North Montgomery Heritage tour. The tour will begin at 12:15 p.m. and end by 1:45 p.m. and cost $16 per person.

All tours are recommended to anyone who is interested in history, architecture or those who enjoy educational events. This tour will take a look at the homes and businesses along with North Montgomery, including one of the original houses in Hollidaysburg that dates back to 1839. Tourist can also look inside what was once a doctor’s residence and is now host of the Mimosa House B&B.

“We are grateful for all the wonderful reviews we received from our inaugural tours last fall,” The Honorable Judge Jolene Kopriva, HHGT Committee Co-Founder said. “Our committee has grown, and we’re excited to be offering the new, North Montgomery tour this spring!”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Hollidaysburg became a registered National Historic District in 1985 as a way to preserve “the character” of pre-1900 Hollidaysburg. For more information on tours and to make a reservation visit their online website.